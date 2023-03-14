Joe Rogan OUT, replaced by Michael Bisping ahead of UFC 286

UFC is headed to London. Joe Rogan is not.

The longtime color commentator doesn’t travel abroad for international fight cards and will remain stateside for the upcoming UFC 286: “Edwards vs. Usman 3” UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) at The O2 in London, England.

Replacing him will be Michael Bisping, according to MMA Fighting.

“The Count” is no stranger to the commentary desk, having a recurring presence on the promotion’s “Fight Night” cards at APEX and beyond. The former middleweight champion, who retired from MMA back in early 2018, is also a fixture on UFC pre- and post-event programming.

Joining him will be play-by-play man Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

UFC 286 will be headlined by the welterweight title fight between newly-crowned division champion Leon Edwards and former 170-pound titleholder Kamaru Usman. Elsewhere on the card, all-action lightweight fighters Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev collide for a spot in the 155-pound title chase.

