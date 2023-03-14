Welcome to Midnight Mania!
It’s been quite a week for thirsty MMA fans.
Last week, former UFC star and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) bruiser Paige VanZant debuted the “kiss card” on her Instagram. A signed and smooched autograph card, “PVZ” listed the license-sized piece of paper (cardboard?) on eBay and let the bids roll in.
The finally tally? 102 bids for a whopping $13,200 total ... plus $5.55 shipping! One would think the shipping could come pro bono seeing as a simple stamp is enough to transport the tiny kiss card anywhere in the country.
At the moment, VanZant’s fighting future is unclear. She’s still signed with BKFC, where “12 Gauge” holds an 0-2 record as a boxer. Given her massive Instagram and OnlyFans audience, BKFC President David Feldman is uncertain whether she’ll ever return to the ring and compete. Additionally, VanZant has been wrestling for AEW since March 2022 (HIGHLIGHTS), but a broken foot towards the end of 2022 slowed her roll there as well.
Insomnia
Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore is in discussion for international fight week.
I hope Goiti Yamauchi is able to recover quickly from the brutal injury he suffered at Bellator 292.
Amir Albazi has earned a step up in competition, but can he take Kai Kara-France down? That’ll be a great fight!
There is only one Jiri Prochazka.
Amazing cold water! *takes toenail off* pic.twitter.com/nYo3SM6h3a— DUNKLE (@HookerStinky) March 13, 2023
Is Power Slap making up tweets to put on their broadcast? Better question: is anyone surprised by this?
March 12, 2023
On a related note, I wonder why UFC fans are annoying with slap.
Entire UFC feed is Power Slap pic.twitter.com/mQCTHtulIl— Val Dewar (Violenceweight Rankings Steward) (@the3els) March 13, 2023
Post-fight leg pain from kicking and getting kicked is the worst.
"The picture tells the whole story... I tried my best! No excuses, just accept it and work toward getting better!"— Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 13, 2023
Jomthong's leg one day after getting stopped by K-1 Super Welterweight champion Hiromi Wajima.#KFESTA pic.twitter.com/hdLT3s1usD
Victor Henry has some real MMA striking chops.
Why Victor Henry is my guy pic.twitter.com/NfJs9xQr0w— Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) March 12, 2023
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Impa Kasanganay earned a spot in the 2023 PFL tournament by sending his foe to the canvas face-first.
Impa!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/k0KJshOD5a— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 11, 2023
This whole Top 10 thread is obviously great. I don’t know that Jorge Masvidal over Ben Askren is my No. 1, but it’s hard to argue.
#3 The Spider defends his title for the 11th time— The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) March 12, 2023
Anderson Silva defeats Vitor Belfort via Front Kick and GNP at UFC 126 pic.twitter.com/RBP9UqDKRI
#1 The fastest KO in UFC history— The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) March 12, 2023
Jorge Masvidal defeats Ben Askren via Flying Knee five seconds into the fight at UFC 239 pic.twitter.com/bZXKmMnW78
Reminder: Robert Whittaker was clearly the best Middleweight while all this nonsense was going down.
The last UFC title fight in the UK— Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) March 13, 2023
Michael Bisping Vs Dan Henderson 2 pic.twitter.com/9lXkgDAygN
Random Land
Visible sound.
Midnight Music: A reader linked me to some punk tracks in Spanish — thanks!
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.
