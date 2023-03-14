 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Popular female ex-UFC star sells ‘kiss card’ on eBay for gargantuan sum — ‘World’s gone mad!’

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been quite a week for thirsty MMA fans.

Last week, former UFC star and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) bruiser Paige VanZant debuted the “kiss card” on her Instagram. A signed and smooched autograph card, “PVZ” listed the license-sized piece of paper (cardboard?) on eBay and let the bids roll in.

The finally tally? 102 bids for a whopping $13,200 total ... plus $5.55 shipping! One would think the shipping could come pro bono seeing as a simple stamp is enough to transport the tiny kiss card anywhere in the country.

At the moment, VanZant’s fighting future is unclear. She’s still signed with BKFC, where “12 Gauge” holds an 0-2 record as a boxer. Given her massive Instagram and OnlyFans audience, BKFC President David Feldman is uncertain whether she’ll ever return to the ring and compete. Additionally, VanZant has been wrestling for AEW since March 2022 (HIGHLIGHTS), but a broken foot towards the end of 2022 slowed her roll there as well.

Insomnia

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore is in discussion for international fight week.

I hope Goiti Yamauchi is able to recover quickly from the brutal injury he suffered at Bellator 292.

Amir Albazi has earned a step up in competition, but can he take Kai Kara-France down? That’ll be a great fight!

There is only one Jiri Prochazka.

Is Power Slap making up tweets to put on their broadcast? Better question: is anyone surprised by this?

On a related note, I wonder why UFC fans are annoying with slap.

Post-fight leg pain from kicking and getting kicked is the worst.

Victor Henry has some real MMA striking chops.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Impa Kasanganay earned a spot in the 2023 PFL tournament by sending his foe to the canvas face-first.

This whole Top 10 thread is obviously great. I don’t know that Jorge Masvidal over Ben Askren is my No. 1, but it’s hard to argue.

Reminder: Robert Whittaker was clearly the best Middleweight while all this nonsense was going down.

