So former UFC fighter and current BKFC fighter Paige VanZant really just sold an autographed kiss card for $13,200 after receiving 102 bids for the product. The worlds gone mad. pic.twitter.com/HmMO6DX1SB

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been quite a week for thirsty MMA fans.

Last week, former UFC star and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) bruiser Paige VanZant debuted the “kiss card” on her Instagram. A signed and smooched autograph card, “PVZ” listed the license-sized piece of paper (cardboard?) on eBay and let the bids roll in.

The finally tally? 102 bids for a whopping $13,200 total ... plus $5.55 shipping! One would think the shipping could come pro bono seeing as a simple stamp is enough to transport the tiny kiss card anywhere in the country.

At the moment, VanZant’s fighting future is unclear. She’s still signed with BKFC, where “12 Gauge” holds an 0-2 record as a boxer. Given her massive Instagram and OnlyFans audience, BKFC President David Feldman is uncertain whether she’ll ever return to the ring and compete. Additionally, VanZant has been wrestling for AEW since March 2022 (HIGHLIGHTS), but a broken foot towards the end of 2022 slowed her roll there as well.

Related UFC Strawweight Shares Creepy DM Request

Insomnia

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore is in discussion for international fight week.

I hope Goiti Yamauchi is able to recover quickly from the brutal injury he suffered at Bellator 292.

Amir Albazi has earned a step up in competition, but can he take Kai Kara-France down? That’ll be a great fight!

There is only one Jiri Prochazka.

Is Power Slap making up tweets to put on their broadcast? Better question: is anyone surprised by this?

On a related note, I wonder why UFC fans are annoying with slap.

Entire UFC feed is Power Slap pic.twitter.com/mQCTHtulIl — Val Dewar (Violenceweight Rankings Steward) (@the3els) March 13, 2023

Post-fight leg pain from kicking and getting kicked is the worst.

"The picture tells the whole story... I tried my best! No excuses, just accept it and work toward getting better!"



Jomthong's leg one day after getting stopped by K-1 Super Welterweight champion Hiromi Wajima.#KFESTA pic.twitter.com/hdLT3s1usD — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 13, 2023

Victor Henry has some real MMA striking chops.

Why Victor Henry is my guy pic.twitter.com/NfJs9xQr0w — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) March 12, 2023

Related Matches To Make After UFC Las Vegas

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Impa Kasanganay earned a spot in the 2023 PFL tournament by sending his foe to the canvas face-first.

This whole Top 10 thread is obviously great. I don’t know that Jorge Masvidal over Ben Askren is my No. 1, but it’s hard to argue.

#3 The Spider defends his title for the 11th time



Anderson Silva defeats Vitor Belfort via Front Kick and GNP at UFC 126 pic.twitter.com/RBP9UqDKRI — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) March 12, 2023

#1 The fastest KO in UFC history



Jorge Masvidal defeats Ben Askren via Flying Knee five seconds into the fight at UFC 239 pic.twitter.com/bZXKmMnW78 — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) March 12, 2023

Reminder: Robert Whittaker was clearly the best Middleweight while all this nonsense was going down.

The last UFC title fight in the UK



Michael Bisping Vs Dan Henderson 2 pic.twitter.com/9lXkgDAygN — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) March 13, 2023

Random Land

Visible sound.

Midnight Music: A reader linked me to some punk tracks in Spanish — thanks!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.