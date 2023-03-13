UFC debutant calls out opponent after submission loss at UFC Las Vegas: ‘You got me on my day off’

Sedriques Dumas wants another shot at Josh Fremd.

UFC Las Vegas went down this past weekend (March 11, 2023) and featured a myriad of great performances. Unfortunately for debuting undefeated Middleweight Contender Series alum, Dumas, he was on the receiving end of one against the two-fight UFC vet, Fremd.

Fremd (10-4) defeated Dumas (7-1) with a second-round guillotine choke submission, ending “The Reaper’s” perfect seven-fight stretch. Dumas, however, isn’t ready to move past Fremd despite the definitive defeat.

“@joshfremd aye yo don’t think you got the up on me in this one,” Dumas tweeted. “but what i whisper in your ear I’m get that rematch. No excuse u came more game then what I thought. But trust next time I’m going to finish You. that night was your but no more [skull emoji]”

“Aye homie I been in your shoes. Keep pushin,” Fremd replied. “Like I said, keep your head up and get back to the gym. You got a good gym close to you, Phil rowe is my dude from back in the burgh. He will get you straight. More than welcome to come to Denver and train. [flex emoji]”

“@joshfremd yo don’t think you beat me Fr (for real) plz don’t you got me on my off day but don’t be going around acting like you dog some you can more game changer n that day but what I whisper in your ear,” Dumas responded. “We running the rematch. Trust me. If we run it back we know. Who will win frfr”

The Dumas victory was Fremd’s first in the promotion, snapping a rough two-fight skid that likely would have led to his release from the promotion had he added a third. Back in the winner’s circle, Fremd was enjoying the banter and spoils of victory, sending a gif of Tupac dancing to Dumas as the conversation carried on.

“Don’t worry when we run it back I’m get to you,” Dumas said. “No a lose don’t get me on my head. I’m not weak minded yo but we going to run it back I’m show you. Me frfr. [four checkmark emojis] see you soon. How does that leg feel.”

“Shiiiiiit ain’t gonna lie playa, my shit sore as hell,” Fremd said. “I know yours is too [crying laughing emoji]. But it hurts less bc I got both checks and got some @khalifakush I’m puffin on. Rematch is very unlikely. But again, you’re welcome in Denver to train. I think you’re a cool guy take the L move on”

Per Sherdog, Dumas has a troubling criminal history, dating back to 2014 as an adult. Dumas’ troubles have come as recently as November 2022 on a DUI charge after signing with the promotion in August 2022. The case is currently still open. Outside the Octagon issues aside, they haven’t stopped him from pursuing his career as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

“[three crying laughing emojis] trust me I know we want get the rematch you right,” Dumas said. “And I’m glad you got two check and that kk. But I was your ticket out buddy and no I’m back jogging getting ready for the next card. Plus no hard feeling on my L we just know I had a bad day at the office [three relieved smile emojis]”