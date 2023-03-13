Just when it appeared that boxing in the 2020s couldn’t get any more bizarre, the sport went out and said, “Hold my beer.”

A poster was revealed today (Mon., March 13, 2023), displaying a match up for one of JJ “KSI” Olatunji’s Misfit Boxing tag team matches. In terms of star power, this was no random pairing, however, as the match up shown was KSI and boxing great, Floyd Mayweather, versus another legend, Manny Pacquiao, and famous TikToker, Busta “Salt Papi” Breezie.

While not yet official with a date or location, KSI’s manager and Misfits representative, Proper Loud Music, confirmed the match was indeed in the works.

KSI’s hopes of landing a big YouTuber grudge match against Jake Paul were seemingly dashed after Paul’s recent split decision loss (watch highlights) to Tommy Fury last month (Feb. 26, 2023). The 29-year-old was plotting to end his short-lived celebrity boxing career after a potential win over “The Problem Child.”

Last week (March 8, 2023), Mayweather revealed his tentative upcoming schedule for the year. “Money’s” 2023 “heist” exhibition boxing tour will include five matches in five different countries, including the United States, Japan, Germany, Australia, and South Korea. Mayweather didn’t indicate what types of matches those would be (like tag team) or any opponents, but the legend has been adamant he won’t face any boxers or world champions going forward.

Mayweather and Pacquiao boxed each other as professionals in May 2015, resulting in a Mayweather unanimous decision win. The Filippino icon, Pacquiao, has since followed his old rival into the exhibition boxing game, boxing three times in 2022, defeating DK Yoo via unanimous decision as recently as December (watch highlights). Since then, Pacquiao and RIZIN Fighting Federation struck a deal to have Pacquiao compete in Japan at some point in the future.