Watch ‘Countdown to UFC 286’ full video replay | Edwards vs Usman 3

The UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) event will be headlined by the rubber match between newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former 170-pound titleholder Kamaru Usman, who get five rounds to settle their championship score this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) at The O2 in London, England.

Edwards (20-3) starched Usman (20-2) in the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight back in August, snapping “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” incredible 19-fight winning streak and avenging “Rocky’s” loss at the UFC on FOX 17 card way back in late 2015. Usman remains the odds-on betting favorite.

In the UFC 286 co-main event, Justin Gaethje meets Rafael Fiziev with a potential title shot hanging in the balance. Gaethje (23-4) is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira and will look to spoil the lightweight ascension of Fiziev (12-1), who is the winner of six straight with three knockouts.

