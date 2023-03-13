Bloodthirsty Rafael Fiziev will smell Justin Gaethje’s heart — then eat it — after UFC 286

Rafael Fiziev is bringing his appetite to London.

That’s because Justin Gaethje’s heart is currently on the menu ahead of their UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) clash, which takes place on the “Edwards vs. Usman 3” main card inside The O2 this Sat. night (March 18, 2023) across the pond.

“I’m ready, I’m ready like never [before],” Fiziev said on Episode 1 of the UFC 286 “Embedded” video blog. “This is fireworks, this is like his nickname, ‘Highlight.’ He has a big career, he’s a very famous guy. I can’t wait to go and see him in the cage, smell blood, smell his heart, and eat his heart after.”

It’s worth mentioning that MMA heart eating can land you 50 years in the slammer.

Fiziev (12-1) got a rude welcome to UFC when Magomed Mustafaev cleaned his clock in April 2019. Since that debut loss, “Ataman” has been nothing short of spectacular, racking up six straight wins with three highlight-reel knockouts (including this showstopper).

Gaethje, seated three spots above Fiziev in the official lightweight rankings, fell to 23-4 with his submission loss to then-champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 274 headliner back in early 2022, the second time “The Highlight” came up short for the division title.

