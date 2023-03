Latest UFC 288 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ on May 6 in Newark

Event: UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo”

Date: Sat., May 6, 2023

Location: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC 288 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 PPV Main Card, Prelims Bouts On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

145 lbs.: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce

145 lbs.: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

115 lbs.: Virna Jandiroba vs. Marina Rodriguez

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan

125 lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

170 lbs.: Rolando Bedoya vs. Khaos Williams

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

