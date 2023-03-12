Tresean Gore verbally agrees to fight Bo Nickal next: ‘I’m waiting for you, bro’

A mixed martial arts (MMA) fight deal is never done until it is signed on paper; however, the behind-the-scenes workings can get started verbally. UFC Middleweight Tresean Gore has verbally agreed to fight Bo Nickal...on social media.

On Saturday, (Mar. 11, 2023), Gore took to his Instagram to reveal the UFC had contacted him about a potential fight with emerging superstar Nickal.

The UFC let me know about 4 or 5 days ago about this potential match up and I’m all in and agreed the moment the opportunity was offered to me,” Gore wrote. “I’ve been waiting patiently on my return we both received each other's name, and that’s that! How do you guys feel about me and Bo on Jul. 10 international fight week! The night two legends collide [Jon Jones] and [Stipe Miocic], how would y’all feel about us opening up that pay per View because again I’m in!!! I respect Bo Nickal and his wrestling skills, but this is no wrestling match!! I’m waiting for you, bro LETS GOOO!!!! I will come the best I’ve ever been! Send the contract!!!”

Gore, 28, is coming off his first UFC win, where he viciously put Josh Fremd to sleep with a nasty guillotine choke at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen. (Watch it!)

Nickal, 27, is fresh off his UFC debut last weekend at UFC 285, where he made quick work of Jamie Pickett via an arm-triangle choke. (Watch it) After his fight, the three-time NCAA Division I champion hinted he wanted to fight at UFC 290 during International Fight Week, so he might just get his wish.