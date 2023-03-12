Attention thirsty mixed martial arts (MMA Fans): do better!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Strawweight, Tabatha Ricci, is only one week removed from the biggest win of her young combat sports career, submitting former title challenger, Jessica Penne, at UFC 285 (watch highlights).

When fighters come off performances inside the Octagon, they often receive a ridiculous amount of social media messages from fans ... good and bad. In the case of Ricci, one fan seems to have taken things way too far, sliding into her direct messages with inappropriate requests.

And this weekend (Sat., March 11, 2023), Ricci shared the screenshot of the strange types of requests that hit her social media inbox, writing, "WTF" in disturbed disbelief.

I don't know what is sadder — the person's request or the fact he or she sent four inappropriate messages within three hours. There’s also no reason to do it for free. Not when recently-retired fighters such as Felice are earning “ridiculous money” with their OnlyFans accounts.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old Brazilian is riding a three-fight win streak since suffering her first professional loss and cracked the Top 15 rankings after her most recent win.

For more UFC 285 results and fallout click here.