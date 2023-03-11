This was too easy for Mario Bautista. Let’s get him a real fight next #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/7a9SaURRPT

Mario Bautista put the bantamweight top 15 on high alert earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the MMA Lab prospect scored an impressive first-round submission (rear-naked coke) over veteran Guido Cannetti.

Bautista was the biggest betting favorite on the card and he didn’t disappoint. The rising bantamweight contender was able to score at will on a stationary Cannetti. Bautista eventually worked his way inside and was able grab a hold of Cannetti and suplex him to the canvas. Bautista quickly locked in the choke and Cannetti took a few seconds to tap.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Bautista, 29, pushes his current UFC win streak to four with three of those victories by way of submission. He’s beaten some quality names at 135 pounds, but now it’s time for the powerful bantamweight to test his luck against rank competition and make a run at contention.

