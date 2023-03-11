 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Mario Bautista turns suplex into a submission finish over Guido Cannetti | UFC Las Vegas

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Mario Bautista put the bantamweight top 15 on high alert earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the MMA Lab prospect scored an impressive first-round submission (rear-naked coke) over veteran Guido Cannetti.

LIVE! Stream UFC Las Vegas On ESPN+

BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ featuring a bang-up bantamweight showdown between former champion and No. 2-ranked Petr Yan and No. 3-seeded Merab Dvalishvili. In the UFC Las Vegas co-main event, No. 8-ranked heavyweight hurter Alexander Volkov battles No. 14-ranked Moldovan mauler Alexandr Romanov in a clash of 265-pound contenders.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Bautista was the biggest betting favorite on the card and he didn’t disappoint. The rising bantamweight contender was able to score at will on a stationary Cannetti. Bautista eventually worked his way inside and was able grab a hold of Cannetti and suplex him to the canvas. Bautista quickly locked in the choke and Cannetti took a few seconds to tap.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Bautista, 29, pushes his current UFC win streak to four with three of those victories by way of submission. He’s beaten some quality names at 135 pounds, but now it’s time for the powerful bantamweight to test his luck against rank competition and make a run at contention.

For complete UFC Las Vegas results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania