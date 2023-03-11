Boxing fans witnessed a rarity earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, when Robbie Davies Jr. suffered a gnarly ankle injury in a TKO loss to Irish fighter Darragh Foley.

Davies, who was fighting in front of his home crowd, got off to an early start and one round lead. However, Foley delivered a nasty shot towards the end of the second that dropped Davies and bent his ankle in the process. The English fighter was able to return to his feet and make it to the bell.

It took just 26 seconds into the third round for Foley to pressure with strikes and Davies’ ankle to buckle in defense. He stepped backwards and his leg completely gave out. The fight was over just like that. The victory extends Foley’s current win streak to five.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of Matchroom Boxing: