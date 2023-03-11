Chris Weidman returned to competition for the first time in two years earlier today (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at Polaris 23 live on UFC Fight Pass from inside the Doncaster Dome in Doncaster, England, but the former UFC middleweight champion ended up losing to commonwealth judo champion Owen Livesey.

Weidman, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Matt Serra and Renzo Gracie, had not competed in a grappling match since an ADCC event back in 2009. The 12-year UFC veteran leans on his wrestling and grappling skills inside of the Octagon so this was simply a refresher for Weidman.

The match was a back-and-forth affair from beginning to end, but it was Livesey who did enough to earn the unanimous decision win. Despite the loss, Weidman delivered an emotional speech to the crowd after competing for the first time since recovering from leg surgery.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC Fight Pass:

Weidman, 38, was last seen competing at UFC 261 back in April 2021 against middleweight contender Uriah Hall. Unfortunately, Weidman suffered a nasty leg break in the fight and has been sidelined ever since. It’s unknown at this time when the former UFC champion might be able to make his return to the Octagon, but at least fight fans got to see him compete on Saturday.