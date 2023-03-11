UFC Las Vegas officially wrapped up tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event bantamweight clash between former UFC champion Petr Yan and streaking contender Merab Dvalishvili, a co-headliner pitting heavyweight veteran Alexander Volkov against rising challenger Alexandr Romanov, and an exciting catchweight bout involving light heavyweight contenders Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 9:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

