Knockout! Watch Dana White’s Power Slap Finale complete video highlights

The action will unfold later tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) live on Rumble from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Dana White’s Power Slap Finale plays out with five championship showdowns and a plethora of “Prelims.”

While the Power Slap league has gotten mixed reviews over the past few months it’s hard to deny a Saturday night slapathon completely for free. White tried lining the Power Slap Finale up for a pay-per-view (PPV) event, but that quickly fizzled out and it will now air live and free on alternative social media video site, Rumble.

Most fight fans aren’t familiar with the 10 names comprising the Power Slap Finale card tonight in “Sin City,” but that doesn’t mean the action won’t deliver. Luckily, we’re going to be compiling the best highlights available so you don’t miss a slappy second.

Follow along below as the Power Slap Finale highlights roll in real-time:

Michael “Slap Jesus” Smith vs. Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost

Damien “The Bell” Dibbell vs. Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo

Christapher “KO Chris” Thomas vs. Jesus Gaspar Diaz

John “The Machine” Davis vs. Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez

Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey vs. Ayjay “Static” Hintz

Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona vs. Ron “Wolverine” Bata

