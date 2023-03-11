Merab Dvalishvili put on a complete clinic earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight contender extended his win streak to nine with a main event decision win over former UFC champion Petr Yan.
In addition to the bantamweight barn burner, a collection of memorable performances rounded out UFC Las Vegas’ card from top to bottom. Check them out below and let us know which ones impressed you most:
- Mario Bautista pushed his bantamweight win steak to four with an impressive submission finish over veteran Guido Cannetti (watch HERE)
- Light heavyweight prospects Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj went to absolute war in a main card opener which saw Petrino push his undefeated record to 8-0 via decision
- Bantamweight mainstay Raphael Assuncao saw his UFC retirement fight go up in flames by way of a super rare reverse triangle courtesy of Davey Grant (highlights HERE)
- Josh Fremd solidified his UFC roster spot with a powerful rear-naked choke finish over Octagon newcomer Sedriques Dumas
- Bruno Silva returned after a two-year layoff to submit flyweight veteran Tyson Nam in the second round (replay HERE)
- Light heavyweight veteran Nikita Krylov put an early stop to Ryan Spann with a first-round submission stoppage
- Alexander Volkov reminded the heavyweight division that he’s still a top contender with a smashing TKO stoppage over Alexandr Romanov (watch HERE)
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Las Vegas post-fight bonus winners below:
POTN: Bruno Silva/Davey Grant
FOTN: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Post Fight Bonus History:
Davey Grant: 5
Bruno Silva: 3
Vitor Petrino: 1
Anton Turkalj: 1 pic.twitter.com/Kf2oG70xrW
Fight of the Night: Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj
Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva
Performance of the Night: Davey Grant
