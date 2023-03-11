Merab Dvalishvili put on a complete clinic earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight contender extended his win streak to nine with a main event decision win over former UFC champion Petr Yan.

In addition to the bantamweight barn burner, a collection of memorable performances rounded out UFC Las Vegas’ card from top to bottom. Check them out below and let us know which ones impressed you most:

Mario Bautista pushed his bantamweight win steak to four with an impressive submission finish over veteran Guido Cannetti (watch HERE)

Light heavyweight prospects Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj went to absolute war in a main card opener which saw Petrino push his undefeated record to 8-0 via decision

Bantamweight mainstay Raphael Assuncao saw his UFC retirement fight go up in flames by way of a super rare reverse triangle courtesy of Davey Grant (highlights HERE)

Josh Fremd solidified his UFC roster spot with a powerful rear-naked choke finish over Octagon newcomer Sedriques Dumas

Bruno Silva returned after a two-year layoff to submit flyweight veteran Tyson Nam in the second round (replay HERE)

Light heavyweight veteran Nikita Krylov put an early stop to Ryan Spann with a first-round submission stoppage

Alexander Volkov reminded the heavyweight division that he’s still a top contender with a smashing TKO stoppage over Alexandr Romanov (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Las Vegas post-fight bonus winners below:

POTN: Bruno Silva/Davey Grant

FOTN: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj



Post Fight Bonus History:

Davey Grant: 5

Bruno Silva: 3

Vitor Petrino: 1

Anton Turkalj: 1

Fight of the Night: Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Performance of the Night: Davey Grant

