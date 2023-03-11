 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Alexander Volkov pummels Alexandr Romanov with early barrage | UFC Las Vegas

By Dan Hiergesell
Alexander Volkov reminded the heavyweight division that he’s still a major player earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the veteran contender stopped Alexandr Romanov via first-round TKO (punches).

BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ featuring a bang-up bantamweight showdown between former champion and No. 2-ranked Petr Yan and No. 3-seeded Merab Dvalishvili. In the UFC Las Vegas co-main event, No. 8-ranked heavyweight hurter Alexander Volkov battles No. 14-ranked Moldovan mauler Alexandr Romanov in a clash of 265-pound contenders.

Romanov was oddly the betting favorite for this heavyweight co-main event, but he didn’t live up to his billing from the opening bell. After a failed takedown along the cage Romanov was instantly depleted and seemed defeated with just a few minutes off the clock. That allowed Volkov to land a right hand to the top of the head followed by a barrage of ground strikes that stopped “King Kong’” in his tracks.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Volkov, 34, was coming off a first-round TKO finish over Jairzinho Rozenstruik so this win should put him back on course to fight the top fighters in the division. The towering Russian was once on the doorstep of title contention so it’s anyone’s guess how far “Drago” can take his newfound success.

For complete UFC Las Vegas results and coverage click here.

