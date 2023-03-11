 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Bruno Silva chokes out Tyson Nam after front kick knockdown | UFC Las Vegas

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Nam v Silva Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bruno Silva looked like the complete package earlier today (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the flyweight contender stopped Tyson Nam with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Silva took his time early since he was coming off a two-year layoff and Nam has the power to shut the lights off, but he controlled the pace and took control. He was able to turn his output up early into the second round and landed a brutal front kick that caught Nam right on the chin and knocked him down. Silva followed up with ground-and-pound before locking up the submission finish during a scramble to the feet.

Silva, 32, returns for the first time since 2021 to extend his current UFC win streak to three (all finishes). The Henry Cejudo protégé looks like he’s ready to make a run at the division’s top 15 so it will be interesting to see who he draws his next time out.

