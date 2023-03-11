Nikita Krylov captured another big win earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas live on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight contender stopped Ryan Spann via first-round submission (triangle choke).

Despite both light heavyweights possessing fight-ending striking this former main event matchup took place mostly on the ground. Spann has some good submissions on his resume, but Krylov was just a little too clean with his transitions. “Miner” eventually locked up the triangle choke off his back. Spann only lasted a few seconds before giving in.

Krylov, 31, now has consecutive wins over Spann and former UFC title challengers, Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir. This was his first submission stoppage since 2019 and it could potentially set Krylov up for a shot at the light heavyweight top five his next time out.

