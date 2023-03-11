Dana White’s highly-debated Power Slap league will come full circle later tonight (Sat., Mar. 11, 2023) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a collection of slap-fighting athletes battle it out in the season finale.

This season of Power Slap has been a rollercoaster ride to say the least. Ratings have been all over the place (mostly in the garbage) and White’s initial plan to air the finale on pay-per-view (PPV) fizzled out in just under a month. Fight fans will now turn to alternative social media video site, Rumble, to watch tonight’s action completely for free.

Ahead of Power Slap’s season finale the league has released video previews for all of the main card matchups. Check them out below and be sure to follow Mania for tonight’s action:

Christapher Thomas vs. Jesus Gaspar Diaz

Azael Rodriguez vs. John Davis

Ayjay Hintz vs. Vernon Cathey

Duane Crespo vs. Damien Bell

Darius Mata-Varona vs. Ron Bata

