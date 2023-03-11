Prior to his Lightweight title fight against Usman Nurmagomedov in the main event of Bellator 292, Benson Henderson revealed that his time for fighting in mixed marital arts (MMA) was winding down, saying that he would soon walk away in order to let his wife focus on her combat career.

While “Smooth” was hoping for at least three fights by making it to the end of the Lightweight Grand Prix, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound champion was forced to call it a day much sooner.

Shortly after suffering a lightning-quick first-round knockout loss at the hands of Nurmagomedov (see it again here), Henderson announced that he would officially be retiring from the fight game, and then proceeded to lay his gloves down on the canvas.

Henderson leaves the sport with a 30-12 record, which includes going 7-7 under the Bellator banner, 11-3 with UFC and and 5-1 with World Extreme Cagefighting Championship (WEC). He won titles for both UFC and WEC and was hoping to make history by becoming the only man to win belts for all three promotions.

As for Nurmagomedov, he moves one step closer to the $1 million fight and he will now await the winner of the upcoming showdown between Mansour Barnaoui and Brent Primus at Bellator Paris on May 12, 2023.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.