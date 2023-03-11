Ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Impa Kasanganay is now a Professional Fighters League (PFL) fighter.

Week seven of PFL’s 2023 Challenger Series continued to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., tonight (Fri., Mar 10, 2023), adding former UFC fighter Kasanaganay to their Light Heavyweight PFL roster after he knocked out Osama Elsaidy in the first round during the main event.

Kasanganay (11-3) is now riding a two-fight win streak, with both of them being knockout wins. “Tshilobo” went 2-2 in the UFC; however, he wasn’t re-signed after his four-fight contract. He also took a one-off fight with Eagle FC.

Kasanganay has fought in three-weight divisions for the last several years, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, and Welterweight. However, it looks like he will compete in the 205 lb division for the foreseeable future - possibly being an alternate for the 2023 PFL regular season.

The other finalist for the PFL contract was former two-time PFL Challenger Series and Bellator fighter Taylor Johnson (9-3). He also scored a first-round finish over Trey Williams.

The other two week-seven winners scored impressive unanimous decisions.

Billy Elekana (5-1) returned to the win column after suffering his first professional loss.

Roland Dunlap (4-0) kept his undefeated streak intact; however, he did score an illegal knee.

With a wrap on week seven, Kasanganay joins Featherweight Brahyan Zurcher, Flyweight Desiree Yanez (watch), Lightweight Elvin Espinoza (watch), Heavyweight Abraham Bably (watch), Featherweight Amanda Leve, and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL “Challenger Series” contract winners so far this year.

Impa Kasanganay def. Osama Elsaidy via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:15

Taylor Johnson def. Trey Williams via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:20

Billy Elekana def. Tristan Overvig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Roland Dunlap def. Monte Deon Ogbonna-Morrison via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)