Ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Impa Kasanganay is now a Professional Fighters League (PFL) fighter.
Week seven of PFL’s 2023 Challenger Series continued to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., tonight (Fri., Mar 10, 2023), adding former UFC fighter Kasanaganay to their Light Heavyweight PFL roster after he knocked out Osama Elsaidy in the first round during the main event.
Check out the highlights below.
3 PIECE AND A SODA COMBO LANDS FOR IMPA KASANGANY & HE GETS THE FINISH!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
.@kingimpa checks in with the Squad following his big Main Event victory!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Kasanganay (11-3) is now riding a two-fight win streak, with both of them being knockout wins. “Tshilobo” went 2-2 in the UFC; however, he wasn’t re-signed after his four-fight contract. He also took a one-off fight with Eagle FC.
Kasanganay has fought in three-weight divisions for the last several years, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, and Welterweight. However, it looks like he will compete in the 205 lb division for the foreseeable future - possibly being an alternate for the 2023 PFL regular season.
He came. He saw. He @kingimpa wins the Week 7️⃣PFL Contract ✍️— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
[ B2YB @JustForMen | #PFLonFubo ] pic.twitter.com/Z8JWY5wzEM
The other finalist for the PFL contract was former two-time PFL Challenger Series and Bellator fighter Taylor Johnson (9-3). He also scored a first-round finish over Trey Williams.
TOMBSTONE TAYLOR JOHNSON WOBBLES TREY WILLIAMS AND GETS THE STOPPAGE IN THE 1st ROUND!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
The other two week-seven winners scored impressive unanimous decisions.
Billy Elekana (5-1) returned to the win column after suffering his first professional loss.
The judges all see this 30x27 x3 and Billy Elekana gets the nod over Tristan Overvig!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Billy Elekana ends the 3rd round landing heavy shots! Official decision coming up next#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Billy Elekana lands another clean knee on Tristan Overvig!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Billy Elekana lands some HUGE knees here in the 1st round!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Roland Dunlap (4-0) kept his undefeated streak intact; however, he did score an illegal knee.
Roland Dunlap gets the UD victory in the 1st bout of the night!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Dunlap lands an Illegal Knee here in the 3rd round. Ref calls for a temp stop in action to allow Monte time to recover#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Roland Dunlap lands flush with a body kick! #PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
Roland Dunlap brings out the Showtime moves!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) March 11, 2023
With a wrap on week seven, Kasanganay joins Featherweight Brahyan Zurcher, Flyweight Desiree Yanez (watch), Lightweight Elvin Espinoza (watch), Heavyweight Abraham Bably (watch), Featherweight Amanda Leve, and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL “Challenger Series” contract winners so far this year.
