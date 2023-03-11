Alexander Volkov and Alexander Romanov squared off in a Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., March 11, 2023) at UFC Las Vegas from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Right away, Volkov pressured his opponent to the fence. Romanov immediately ducked a right hand and shot into a single leg takedown. After about a minute, Volkov managed to fully defend the shot and separate back into the open. He stayed aggressive, sticking Romanov with straight punches and stabbing snap kicks.

Romanov didn’t like it one bit. Volkov found an uppercut that hurt him, prompting another shot from Romanov that was going nowhere. Volkov sprawled and gain top position, slowing landing shots as he took the back. Stuck beneath the giant “Drago,” Romanov could do little but cover up beneath his punishing shots.

The referee intervened, and Volkov picked up a pretty perfect victory. Romanov, meanwhile, did not look the part of a ranked Heavyweight opposite the lanky Russian striker.

Result: Alexander Volkov defeats Alexander Romanov via first-round knockout — Watch highlights!

