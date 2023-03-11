‼️ Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's teams have both now informed the WBA that they have agreed terms for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO heavyweight world title fight on April 29th at Wembley Stadium. WBA will not order Usyk vs Daniel Dubois. [ @MikeCoppinger ] pic.twitter.com/fnJNtGEB8p

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

After months and months of discussion and negotiation, there’s been major progress in booking Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed Heavyweight title. According to Michael Benson, the two teams have come to terms and agreed to an April 29 showdown in Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

A big topic of negotiation was how to split the revenue. Fury argued himself as the larger star, and thus he demanded a 70-30 split in his favor. Earlier today, Usyk replied on Instagram and accepted those percentages with a couple caveats.

“Hey greedy belly, I accept your offer, 70/30 split to fight on April 29 at Wembley,” Usyk wrote on Instagram (via ESPN). “But you will promise to donate 1 million pounds to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day of your delay, you will pay 1 % from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”

Fury (33-0-1) flirted with retirement recently after finishing off his trilogy with Deontay Wilder in 2021. He’s instead stayed reasonably active, stopping both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora last year. The 34-year-old boxer is widely regarded as the lineal Heavyweight champion and best Heavyweight on the planet.

Usyk (20-0) has an argument to counter that claim. An Olympic gold medalist in boxing, Usyk has captured gold at Cruiserweight and Heavyweight. He’s now twice defeated Anthony Joshua, proving that a size disadvantage alone is not enough to stop “The Cat” from defeating elite Heavyweights.

If all holds up, this could easily be the biggest boxing match of the year. Who ya’ got?

Related Fury Challenges Ngannou To Special Rules Boxing Match

Insomnia

Mike Swick is cancer free, and you love to see it.

Last night, I said something along the lines of, “It’s not every day someone misses weight by an entire division.” Turns it, it IS every day!

Gervonta Davis’ sparring session gets heated:

Oh My‼️



Tank Davis losses his temper after getting outboxed by his southpaw sparring partner… #Boxing pic.twitter.com/4y8txoYQlM — AccordingToBoxing (@AccordToBoxing) March 10, 2023

Who has your favorite back tattoo in MMA?

MMA Fighters have the coolest back pieces pic.twitter.com/mbi3RUupBF — (@WonderbreadMMA) March 10, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot went on a real journey to make it to his UFC 285 clash vs. Jalin Turner.

M. Gamrot tells how short-notice fight came to be at UFC285. Shocking circumstances.



16-17 days until fight - accept the fight and flight to US (ATT, Florida)

14 - problem with P-1 visa

7 - flight to Canada (meeting at consulate to get visa)

5 - flight from Canada to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/kYcquKv3Ee — Maciej Turski (@m_turski) March 10, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich has serious hand speed and next-level power.

Given the very likely rematch between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, Manon Fiorot vs. Erin Blanchfield makes a lot of sense.

Manon Fiorot comes out GUNNING for Erin Blanchfield.



The Frenchwoman promises to take away all of Blanchfield’s hype, and brands her as another “Maycee Barber”.



Thoughts?#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/tIBErE6cP9 — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) March 9, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

An aggressive back take also traps the arm, opening up the choke:

Islam Omarov moves to 13-0 with a 2nd round RNC over a tricky Luis Rafael Laurentino. Nailed the choke, failed the back flip. One of the best prospects in ACA. #ACA153 pic.twitter.com/tswvHTJwlU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 9, 2023

Frank Shamrock deserves a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

17 years ago today, Frank Shamrock knocked out Cesar Gracie in just 21 seconds in the first Strikeforce main event



pic.twitter.com/upj3SNe4aL — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 10, 2023

A great display of why hanging out along the fence is a miserable idea.

Paulin Begai finishes Carlos Cainan with a front kick to the body. What this ref was waiting for I have no idea, but the follow up body shots were polite at least. #ARES13 pic.twitter.com/pXRqTOEf48 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 9, 2023

Random Land

Mongolia is massive, and its landscape is impressively diverse.

Midnight Music: Post-rock, 2003

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.