Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili full fight video preview for UFC Las Vegas main event

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili are just a couple of hours away from the UFC Las Vegas bantamweight main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., March 11, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yan (16-4) is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley and has now dropped three of his last four, a far cry from his days as 135-pound champion. As for Dvalishvili (15-4), he’s the winner of eight straight, having recently retired Jose Aldo at UFC 278 last August in Salt Lake City.

Check out their fight promo embedded above.

“This is personal for me,” Dvalishvili said at UFC Las Vegas media day. “He’s from Russia, I’m from Georgia, and we all know Russia and what they’re doing to Ukraine now, what they did to Georgia. Russia in politics is not a democratic country. I want to win for my people and I have so much support from my country and Ukraine, too.”

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Las Vegas fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 6 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Las Vegas: “Yan vs. Dvalishvili” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC Las Vegas fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.