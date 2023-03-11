 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili full fight video preview for UFC Las Vegas main event

By Jesse Holland
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili are just a couple of hours away from the UFC Las Vegas bantamweight main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., March 11, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yan (16-4) is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley and has now dropped three of his last four, a far cry from his days as 135-pound champion. As for Dvalishvili (15-4), he’s the winner of eight straight, having recently retired Jose Aldo at UFC 278 last August in Salt Lake City.

BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ featuring a bang-up bantamweight showdown between former champion and No. 2-ranked Petr Yan and No. 3-seeded Merab Dvalishvili. In the UFC Las Vegas co-main event, No. 8-ranked heavyweight hurter Alexander Volkov battles No. 14-ranked Moldovan mauler Alexandr Romanov in a clash of 265-pound contenders.

“This is personal for me,” Dvalishvili said at UFC Las Vegas media day. “He’s from Russia, I’m from Georgia, and we all know Russia and what they’re doing to Ukraine now, what they did to Georgia. Russia in politics is not a democratic country. I want to win for my people and I have so much support from my country and Ukraine, too.”

