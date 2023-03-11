Jon Jones is the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world and he’s looking to make a statement in his first title defense.

After easily submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 earlier this month to win the heavyweight title Jones is aiming for clash with former UFC champion and all-time heavyweight great Stipe Miocic later this year. If all goes as planned Jones and Miocic will lock horns in July for UFC’s International Fight Week.

While that matchup remains a work in progress Jones believes it needs to happen. Not only to validate his reign over the heavyweight division, but it’s important for his overall mixed martial arts (MMA) legacy. The same can be said about Miocic, according to Jones.

Jones took to social media early Friday to talk about the importance of a fight with Miocic. Check it out below:

“In my head he’s better than he’s ever been. He’s definitely a lot more Experienced and well-rounded then Gane. This is an extremely important fight for both of our legacies, I must treat it as such.”

Jones, who returned from a three-year hiatus last weekend, reminded fans just how good he is with a quick finish over Gane. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was widely considered the greatest fighter of all time before his heavyweight debut, but beating Gane the way he did after such a long layoff speaks volumes about Jones’ legacy in the sport. However, he feels like a win over Miocic will put him over the top.

Miocic, on the other hand, doesn’t necessarily need a win over Jones to cement his own legacy as the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history. The former titleholder has already put in the work to own that title and nobody would say otherwise. But if Miocic can come back after a two-year layoff and become the first fighter to defeat Jones he will create an even memorable legacy to look back on.