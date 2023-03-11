 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Las Vegas live stream results, play-by-play updates | Yan vs. Dvalishvili

By Jesse Holland and Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is taking over “Sin City” by way of the UFC Las Vegas mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place TONIGHT (Sat., March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Las Vegas will be headlined by former 135-pound champion Petr Yan, who collides with No. 3-ranked Merab Dvalishvili across five rounds of bantamweight action. The UFC Las Vegas co-main event will feature a battle of Top 15 heavyweights pitting No. 8-ranked Alexander Volkov against No. 14-ranked Alexandr Romanov. Elsewhere on the card, Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov pick up where they left off at UFC Vegas 70 after “The Miner” was a late scratch due to illness.

LIVE! Stream UFC Las Vegas On ESPN+

BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ featuring a bang-up bantamweight showdown between former champion and No. 2-ranked Petr Yan and No. 3-seeded Merab Dvalishvili. In the UFC Las Vegas co-main event, No. 8-ranked heavyweight hurter Alexander Volkov battles No. 14-ranked Moldovan mauler Alexandr Romanov in a clash of 265-pound contenders.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Las Vegas fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 6 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Las Vegas action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Yan vs. Dvalishvili.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Las Vegas results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC LAS VEGAS QUICK RESULTS:

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volkov
Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Austin Lingo vs. Ricardo Ramos
Jonathan Martinez vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry
Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden

UFC LAS VEGAS LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

135 lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volkov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Austin Lingo vs. Ricardo Ramos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Las Vegas: “Yan vs. Dvalishvili” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania