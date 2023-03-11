UFC Las Vegas live stream results, play-by-play updates | Yan vs. Dvalishvili

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is taking over “Sin City” by way of the UFC Las Vegas mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place TONIGHT (Sat., March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Las Vegas will be headlined by former 135-pound champion Petr Yan, who collides with No. 3-ranked Merab Dvalishvili across five rounds of bantamweight action. The UFC Las Vegas co-main event will feature a battle of Top 15 heavyweights pitting No. 8-ranked Alexander Volkov against No. 14-ranked Alexandr Romanov. Elsewhere on the card, Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov pick up where they left off at UFC Vegas 70 after “The Miner” was a late scratch due to illness.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Las Vegas fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 6 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Las Vegas action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Yan vs. Dvalishvili.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Las Vegas results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC LAS VEGAS QUICK RESULTS:
Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volkov
Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Austin Lingo vs. Ricardo Ramos
Jonathan Martinez vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry
Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden
UFC LAS VEGAS LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:
135 lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volkov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
205 lbs.: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Austin Lingo vs. Ricardo Ramos
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Las Vegas: “Yan vs. Dvalishvili” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
Loading comments...