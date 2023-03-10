Linton Vassell desperately wanted to get some revenge on Valentin Moldavsky, and it didn’t take long for him to get it when they squared off for the second time on the main card of Bellator 292 in San Jose, California.

Things started off great for Moldavsky, who managed to get an early takedown. That was going to be the Russian big man’s key to victory, but Vassell managed to work his way back up to his feet.

During a striking exchange soon thereafter, Vassell clipped Moldavsky with a huge right hand. He wasted no time in jumping in to finish off the job, landing several big elbows to put Moldavsky out for the count.

For “The Swarm,” a rematch against current 265-pound champion will likely be in order next. Bader defeated Vassell when they were both competing in the Light Heavyweight division in 2017. Bader is coming off his second first-round destruction of Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290 last month.

Given how quickly their respective fights ended, Bader and Vassell could be getting it on for a second time sooner, rather than later.

