CANCELED! UFC Las Vegas weigh ins disaster leads to main card scratch, heavy fines

Ricardo Ramos tipped the scale at 154 pounds, one pound under the lightweight limit at the UFC Las Vegas early weigh ins on Fri. morning in “Sin City,” just one day in front of his main card matchup against Texas toughie Austin Lingo.

Unfortunately the bout was being contested at featherweight.

Ramos missing weight by eight pounds — factoring in the extra pound afforded in non-title fights — forced the athletic commission to pull the plug on Sat. night’s (March 11) showdown inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s not all.

Jared Gooden also came in heavy for his welterweight bout against Carlston Harris. “Nite Train” was six pounds over the limit at 177 and as a result, will have to cough up 30-percent of his fight purse, payable directly to “Mocambique.”

