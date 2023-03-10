 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Petr Yan goes rogue, throat-chops Merab Dvalishvili during UFC Las Vegas staredown

By Jesse Holland
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili both made weight for their upcoming UFC Las Vegas bantamweight main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. And no scale-tipping festivity would be complete without official staredowns, including the one embedded above between “No Mercy” and “The Machine,” who can’t seem to stop running into one another these days.

Yan broke protocol and snuck in a “No Mercy” throat chop to close the show.

Yan (16-4) is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley and has now dropped three of his last four, a far cry from his days as 135-pound champion. As for Dvalishvili (15-4), he’s the winner of eight straight, having recently retired Jose Aldo at UFC 278 last August in Salt Lake City.

