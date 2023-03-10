Jake Paul nearly got jumped by Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 50 of his goons earlier this week in Miami (video HERE), but “Problem Child” was smart enough to run away. It isn’t the best look for the aspiring professional boxer, but nobody in their right mind would have stuck around to take a Money Team beating.

Now that the dust has settled more voices around the combat community are expressing their disgust in how Mayweather and his team handled the situation. Mayweather swears that the run-in was happenstance, but members of his team were heard saying they were going to get Paul and “bust him up.” That’s when Paul turned away and ran for his life (literally).

Mixed martial arts (MMA) analyst and all-around combat connoisseur, Chael Sonnen, believes Mayweather and his entourage should be held accountable for their actions. While no punches were thrown Sonnen believes the intent to jump Paul was quite serious.

“I watch the video and there’s all sorts of problems with this,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “First off, it is Floyd and it is people with him. When you start to count them on camera, you come out to about four, but when you hear there was six, there was eight, 20, 50 ... It makes it sound like there was more, maybe we didn’t see them, alright. All the rest of the story was true, I guess we should believe that.

“You come out and this is a crime. This is disgusting and this is cowardly what they did, but it’s a crime. Now you have one of Floyd’s people filmed the crime. That’s your real story. You’ve got to be a special kind of stupid. He films a crime and they intimidate Jake and the one guy says, ‘Hey, y’all. Should we rough him up?’ That right there becomes illegal. Then the guy answers his own question, ‘Yeah, let’s rough him up.’”

At the end of the day this is not a good look for Mayweather at all. He’s arguably one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time yet still had a bunch of his henchman handle Paul on the streets of Miami instead of stepping up to the social media star himself.

“When you’re a fighter, you do not surround guys,” Sonnen said. “You damn sure don’t surround a kid. When you have a 26-year-old boy who’s done five of these things in your sport, so you know that he worships and cherishes your sport. You know that he must worship and cherish you, and you as an icon and obvious idol of a young guy, you come up and you’re gonna jump him? This is bad.

“There 100 percent had better be an arrest in this. It is a crime and it comes down to intent. I don’t think the guy was kidding. They think the story was that Jake ran away from them. Floyd’s got some dum-dums on his team. Turns out Floyd is a thug.”

Do you agree with Chael? Should this Mayweather-Paul incident end in arrest?

Sound off!