Video: Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia staredown gets physical — ‘Keep your hands to yourself!’

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia came face-to-face for a special pre-fight press conference ahead of their April 22 super lightweight pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match, which is scheduled to go down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both Davis and Garcia got a little touchy-feely during the heated exchange.

“I willing to risk my soul for this,” Garcia told the media. “I’m ready to risk my life. One thing I can definitely guarantee him, it won’t be easy. If he thinks he’s just gonna come in and throw a couple punches, I’m gonna fold, he’s got another thing coming for him. He doesn’t understand this type of hunger, this type of fire. This is not normal. I’m ready to destroy him.”

“This fight is definitely going to be tough,” Davis countered. “But this is what we came to do. We want the big fights. I’ve been boxing since I was seven. I fought a lot coming up. I’m just happy to be a part of this moment and share the ring with a young fighter like Ryan Garcia who’s daring himself to be great. He talked his way into this fight. April 22 he’s going to have to show it.”

