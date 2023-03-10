Live: UFC Las Vegas early weigh ins video results | Yan vs. Dvalishvili

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Las Vegas mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between Top 5 bantamweights Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. The action gets underway this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruiser Alexander Volkov and up-and-coming 265-pound dynamo Alexandr Romanov.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Las Vegas weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Yan vs. Dvalishvili” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Las Vegas weigh ins text results below:

UFC Las Vegas Main Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Petr Yan (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

265 lbs.: Alexandr Romanov (264.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)

215 lbs.: Nikita Krylov (213) vs. Ryan Spann (213)

145 lbs.: Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (154*)

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino (204) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

UFC Las Vegas Prelims Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski (245) vs. Karl Williams (240.5)

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs. Josh Fremd (186)

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.5)

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

125 lbs.: Tyson Nam (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

170 lbs.: Carlston Harris (169.5) vs. Jared Gooden (177*)

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Las Vegas fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 6 p.m. ET.

