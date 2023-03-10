Welcome to Midnight Mania!

At UFC 285, Jon Jones took the Heavyweight crown by force, strangling Ciryl Gane in just a couple minutes to live up to his double champion dreams. It was a masterful performance, as Jones returned from a three-year layoff to take out a former interim champion without really taking a shot in the process.

Those results are hard to argue.

UFC 285’s co-main event saw one of the most shocking title upsets in years when Alexa Grasso dethroned Valentina Shevchenko with a fourth-round rear naked choke. The fight was competitive the whole time, but Shevchenko’s wrestling seemed to be pulling the fight in her favor. Then, Grasso perfectly executed her game plan, slipping a back kick to instantly take the back and force the finish.

Fight fans can relive the event by watching the video above, which highlights both title fights in ultra slow motion video. The greatest hits of the rest of the event are also on display, including the “Fight of the Night”-winning brawl between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal.

Notably absent is the low blow Bo Nickal landed early in his fight with Jamie Pickett, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission said it never happened anyway!

Fans don’t appreciate how much luck goes into fighting. One cannot just be great/better than your opponent to have a legendary streak like Alexander Volkanovski or Henry Cejudo; the cookie must crumble in your favor too!

Controversial moments that potentially changed the course of history in the UFC pic.twitter.com/vP8B7mTcrg — Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) March 9, 2023

It’s not every day someone misses weight by an entire class!

I just spoke to Josh Hill and he said he is getting 50% of Bells purse #Bellator292 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) March 9, 2023

Aljamain Sterling with some words of motivation ... maybe.

I don’t remember if or when I said this but it’s got me ready for my next workout tonight! https://t.co/wO3WKlMT3z — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2023

The combat sports world owes Mike Perry a debt that can never be repaid. How is every “Platinum” story so freaking funny?!?

I can’t prove it — well, nobody can — but in my experience and opinion, the percentage of high-level BJJ guys juicing is astronomically higher than MMA.

USADA announced five Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors have been suspended three years for anti-doping violations in relation to the IBJJF no-gi world championships in December pic.twitter.com/rJGL2aPpr4 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 8, 2023

I’ve seen a lot of concern about Shavkat Rakhmonov’s defense, but I agree with this thread, he has more good habits than bad. Ultimately, it’s impossible to be as aggressive as “Nomad” without getting hit, but he mitigates the risk well.

His pivots and short hop steps back kept him in range while limiting Neal’s offensive options. Often Neal would want to pursue Shavkat but either find him absent or waiting at an advantageous angle to counter, prompting Neal to bail.



2/8 pic.twitter.com/WRbJVKjBPL — Miguel Class (@MigClass) March 9, 2023

Bellator’s Lightweight tournament is this Friday, and it deserves your attention.

November 29, 2019



UAE Warriors 9



Usman defeats Roman Golovinov

via TKO (punches) in 1:45 pic.twitter.com/9XLSzeDLy3 — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) March 7, 2023

Gorgeous combinations and savage body work:

I’ve never seen calf kicks from this angle previously.

Yuki Yoza doubling up on left hands and kicking the back leg until he can drop his man with a calf kick



Yoza was a Kyokushin world champ at 19 and fights for the K-1 62kg title this weekend pic.twitter.com/0arqddpkHX — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) March 8, 2023

This is a hold up!

Elephants in Thailand have learned to exploit their right of way and stop passing sugar cane trucks to grab a quick snack pic.twitter.com/ZbrCGMXTHl — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 8, 2023

