Midnight Mania! UFC 285 ‘Fight Motion’ video: Watch Jon Jones crush Ciryl Gane in super slow motion

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

At UFC 285, Jon Jones took the Heavyweight crown by force, strangling Ciryl Gane in just a couple minutes to live up to his double champion dreams. It was a masterful performance, as Jones returned from a three-year layoff to take out a former interim champion without really taking a shot in the process.

Those results are hard to argue.

UFC 285’s co-main event saw one of the most shocking title upsets in years when Alexa Grasso dethroned Valentina Shevchenko with a fourth-round rear naked choke. The fight was competitive the whole time, but Shevchenko’s wrestling seemed to be pulling the fight in her favor. Then, Grasso perfectly executed her game plan, slipping a back kick to instantly take the back and force the finish.

Fight fans can relive the event by watching the video above, which highlights both title fights in ultra slow motion video. The greatest hits of the rest of the event are also on display, including the “Fight of the Night”-winning brawl between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal.

Notably absent is the low blow Bo Nickal landed early in his fight with Jamie Pickett, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission said it never happened anyway!

Insomnia

Fans don’t appreciate how much luck goes into fighting. One cannot just be great/better than your opponent to have a legendary streak like Alexander Volkanovski or Henry Cejudo; the cookie must crumble in your favor too!

It’s not every day someone misses weight by an entire class!

Aljamain Sterling with some words of motivation ... maybe.

The combat sports world owes Mike Perry a debt that can never be repaid. How is every “Platinum” story so freaking funny?!?

I can’t prove it — well, nobody can — but in my experience and opinion, the percentage of high-level BJJ guys juicing is astronomically higher than MMA.

I’ve seen a lot of concern about Shavkat Rakhmonov’s defense, but I agree with this thread, he has more good habits than bad. Ultimately, it’s impossible to be as aggressive as “Nomad” without getting hit, but he mitigates the risk well.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Bellator’s Lightweight tournament is this Friday, and it deserves your attention.

Gorgeous combinations and savage body work:

I’ve never seen calf kicks from this angle previously.

Random Land

This is a hold up!

Midnight Music: Indie, 1997

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

