Bellator 292 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson

Bellator 292 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., March 10, 2023) inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., which will mark the opening of the highly-anticipated Lightweight World Grand Prix featuring eight of the promotion’s best fighters at 155 pounds. Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his Lightweight title against Benson Henderson in the headlining act, while the co-main event will see Alexander Shabliy face Tofiq Musayev in another quarterfinal matchup to see who gets closer to the $1 million prize. The event will also feature the returns of Michael Page and Valentin Moldavsky.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 7:25p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 10 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 292) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 292 QUICK RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson

155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

170 lbs.: Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

185 lbs. Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

135 lbs.: Cass Bell vs. Josh Hill

205 lbs.: Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

135 lbs.: Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez

185 lbs.: Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

BELLATOR 292 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

Champion Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Michael Page vs Goiti Yamauchi

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.