Watch Bellator 292 ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson

Bellator 292 is set to pop off later tonight (Fri., March 10, 2022) inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., featuring a Lightweight title fight as division king, Usman Nurmagomedov, takes on Benson Henderson. In the co-headlining act, Tofiq Musayev will take on Alexander Shabliy. Both contests will be a part of the Lightweight Grand Prix which will award the winner the division title and a $1 million paycheck.

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 292 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 292’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 7:25 p.m. ET:

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson (3-0) vs. Rogelio Luna (1-0)

185 lbs. Theo Haig (1-0) vs. Adam Wamsley (2-2)

135 lbs.: Cass Bell (6-2) vs. Josh Hill (21-5)

205 lbs.: Julius Anglickas (10-3) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (19-7-1)

135 lbs.: Enrique Barzola (18-7-2) vs. Erik Perez (20-8)

185 lbs.: Khalid Murtazaliev (16-3) vs. Tony Johnson (8-4)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.