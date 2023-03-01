Bellator MMA is pleased to announce the signing of former U.S. Olympic wrestling team member and 4x NCAA All-American, Jordan Oliver. ‍♂️ @that_dude_JO will make his Featherweight debut later this year. pic.twitter.com/uXQyUeeCJv

Bellator MMA’s Featherweight division just got a bit more crowded after the promotion announced that it had signed wrestling standout, Jordan Oliver, to a contract to begin his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Oliver wrestled for a total of four years at Oklahoma State University (OSU), Oliver is a 2019 was a NCAA Division I national champion twice, once at 133 pounds and once at 149 pounds. Oliver (32) was the US national champion in 2019 and was a four-time NCAA Division I All-American. He also won the Big 12 Conference championship four times and went 38-0 his senior year.

Oliver was successful in his second attempt to make the Olympic team in 2020 but the American team did not qualify to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in the respective weight class.

Now, Oliver will turn his attention to mixed martial arts (MMA) and joins a robust roster at 145 pounds which includes another former accomplished wrestler in the form of Aaron Pico, and is currently spearhead by champion, Patrcio Pitbull.

A potential opponent or date for Oliver’s debut has yet to be announced.

