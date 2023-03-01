UFC 285 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 3): Jon Jones enlists David Goggins for ‘mental kevlar’ against Ciryl Gane

Most fight fans were unimpressed when former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones revealed his UFC 285 training partners, which include Walt Harris and Maurice Greene, among others. Perhaps they’ll be more dazzled by “Bones’” mental coach, David Goggins, who will spend a majority of fight week shouting inspirational messages.

“I’m really excited, David Goggins is going to be hanging out with me all fight week,” Jones said on Episode 3 of UFC 285 “Embedded” (watch Episodes 1 and 2 here and here). “He’s like, ‘Jon, you gotta put on your mental kevlar, gotta make sure you’re ready to go. You gotta be willing to die for this sh*t.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah! Tell me more, tell me more!’”

Jones will return from a three-year hiatus to battle heavyweight hurter and former interim champion Ciryl Gane, who like “Bones,” is gunning for the vacant 265-pound strap. The title was left vacant just last month when former champion Francis Ngannou failed to come to terms on a new UFC contract.

UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

