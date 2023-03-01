 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 285 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 3): Jon Jones enlists David Goggins for ‘mental kevlar’ against Ciryl Gane

By Jesse Holland
Most fight fans were unimpressed when former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones revealed his UFC 285 training partners, which include Walt Harris and Maurice Greene, among others. Perhaps they’ll be more dazzled by “Bones’” mental coach, David Goggins, who will spend a majority of fight week shouting inspirational messages.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, with one of the biggest fights in its history as No. 1-ranked Heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane, and former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, collide in a “super” fight for the vacant undisputed Heavyweight title. In UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, women’s Flyweight roost-ruler, Valentina Shevchenko — UFC’s current longest-reigning champion — defends her 125-pound title against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

“I’m really excited, David Goggins is going to be hanging out with me all fight week,” Jones said on Episode 3 of UFC 285 “Embedded” (watch Episodes 1 and 2 here and here). “He’s like, ‘Jon, you gotta put on your mental kevlar, gotta make sure you’re ready to go. You gotta be willing to die for this sh*t.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah! Tell me more, tell me more!’”

Jones will return from a three-year hiatus to battle heavyweight hurter and former interim champion Ciryl Gane, who like “Bones,” is gunning for the vacant 265-pound strap. The title was left vacant just last month when former champion Francis Ngannou failed to come to terms on a new UFC contract.

UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

