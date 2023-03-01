Charles Johnson vs. Cody Durden booked for UFC Fight Night on April 29

A heated Flyweight fight is going down in April.

MMA Mania confirmed today (Wed., Mar. 1, 2023) with multiple sources that Charles Johnson will fight Cody Durden on Apr. 29, which will take place at the UFC Apex; however, no main event has been announced.

Charles Johnson and Cody Durden will fight on April 29th at #UFCVegas72, per sources



Some bad blood right here… pic.twitter.com/1u9cC0crRT — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 1, 2023

Johnson, 32, is turning around only one week removed from his split decision loss to Ode Osbourne at UFC Vegas 70. “InnerG” is 2-2 in the UFC thus far, and by the time he enters the Octagon in April, he will have already fought three times in 2023. (Watch his TKO win over Jimmy Flick!)

Durden, 31, is riding a two-fight win streak since suffering his 58-second loss to Muhammad Mokaev. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Carlos Mota last October and, prior to that, finished JP Buys in a little over a minute (Watch!)

The two Flyweights have been jawing at each other on social media for several months, so there will be some bad blood when they finally meet.

You shave that rat turd off the back of your neck then I’ll consider it. https://t.co/tSlXBFi6kI — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) August 3, 2022

U chose the easier fight. That’s on you pic.twitter.com/wn5FZYArGm — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@InnerGmma) October 22, 2022

