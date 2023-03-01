 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Johnson vs. Cody Durden booked for UFC Fight Night on April 29

By AlexBehunin
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

A heated Flyweight fight is going down in April.

MMA Mania confirmed today (Wed., Mar. 1, 2023) with multiple sources that Charles Johnson will fight Cody Durden on Apr. 29, which will take place at the UFC Apex; however, no main event has been announced.

Johnson, 32, is turning around only one week removed from his split decision loss to Ode Osbourne at UFC Vegas 70. “InnerG” is 2-2 in the UFC thus far, and by the time he enters the Octagon in April, he will have already fought three times in 2023. (Watch his TKO win over Jimmy Flick!)

Durden, 31, is riding a two-fight win streak since suffering his 58-second loss to Muhammad Mokaev. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Carlos Mota last October and, prior to that, finished JP Buys in a little over a minute (Watch!)

The two Flyweights have been jawing at each other on social media for several months, so there will be some bad blood when they finally meet.

So far, the Apr. 29 card looks like this:

  • Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
  • Journey Newson vs. Brian Kelleher
  • Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Caio Borralho
  • Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
  • Charles Johnson vs. Cody Durden

