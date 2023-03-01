Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes booked for BKFC 41

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is beefing up its roster.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will make his 185-pound debut against combat sports wild man Mike Perry at BKFC 41 on April 29 in Broomfield, Colorado, the same event that features the addition of former UFC lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez. “The Underground King” will throw hands with longtime UFC title contender-turned-bareknuckle boxer Chad Mendes at 165 pounds.

The fights were recently announced on a special edition of The MMA Hour.

Rockhold, 38, parted ways with UFC after a unanimous decision loss to Paulo Costa last August, his first MMA fight in over three years. The former champ was vocal about his displeasure with UFC and will get a chance to reinvent himself on the bareknuckle scene. The 31 year-old Perry, a former UFC welterweight, is 2-0 for BKFC with decision wins over TUF washout Julian “Bang Bro” Lane and Bellator MMA attraction Michael “Venom” Page.

Alvarez, 39, bolted from UFC in late 2018 but failed to find his footing under the ONE Championship banner. In four trips to the ONE cage, “The Underground King” scraped by with a measly 1-2 record and one “No Contest.” As for Mendes, 37, he also bailed on UFC in late 2018 but recently returned to combat sports with a technical knockout victory over gloveless toughie Joshuah Alvarez at BKFC: “KnuckleMania 2” back in Feb. 2022.

Expect more BKFC 41 fight announcements in the coming weeks, if not days.