Live: UFC 285 media day video stream feat. Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day with the top stars of the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, including heavyweight rivals Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, ahead of this Sat. night’s (March 4, 2023) mixed martial arts (MMA) bonanza at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch the UFC 285 media day stream LIVE at 1:30 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Here’s today’s UFC 285 media day lineup:

Jon Jones – UFC heavyweight, former UFC light heavyweight champion

Ciryl Gane – No. 1 UFC heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko – UFC women’s flyweight champion

Alexa Grasso No. 5 UFC women’s flyweight

Geoff Neal – No. 7 UFC welterweight

Shavkat Rakhmonov – No. 10 UFC welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot – No. 7 UFC lightweight

Jalin Turner – No. 10 UFC lightweight

Bo Nickal – UFC middleweight

Jamie Pickett – UFC middleweight

Cody Garbrandt – UFC bantamweight

Trevin Jones – UFC bantamweight

Derek Brunson – No. 5 UFC middleweight

Dricus Du Plessis – No. 10 UFC middleweight

The promotion will also hold a special UFC 285 press conference on Thurs. afternoon (March 2), which we will stream LIVE right here on MMAmania.com.

In addition to the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane five-round heavyweight title fight, UFC 285 will also feature the women’s flyweight championship showdown between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and No. 6-ranked contender Alexa Grasso. Elsewhere on the card, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated record alive at the expense of venerable 170-pound bruiser Geoff Neal.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.