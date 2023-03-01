Tag team boxing is here! KSI will ‘change the sport forever’ on March 4 in Telford

Tag team MMA is soooo 2013.

The new craze is tag team boxing, straight from the mind of social media superstar KSI, who will introduce the two-on-two fisticuffs under his “Misfits Boxing” banner this Sat. night (March 4, 2023) on DAZN from the Telford International Centre in Telford, England.

“The first Misfits & DAZN tag team boxing match will change the sport forever,” KSI said. “The big stage of crossover boxing has not seen anything like this before. I absolutely cannot wait to see these two teams jump in the ring at 005.”

Misfits Boxing 005 will feature Luis Pineda and B Dave, known as “Los Pineda Coladas,” taking on “The Fantastic 2,” comprised of Austin Sprinz and Stromedy. In addition, Jay Swingler battles Nicholai Perrett, better known as “NichLmao,” in the 005 main event.

Misfits Boxing 005 full lineup below:

Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett

Los Pineda Colada vs. The Fantastic 2

Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif for Misfits Boxing Lightweight Championship

King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su

Astrid Wett vs. A.J. Bunker for Misfits Boxing Flyweight Championship

Ginty vs. Halal Ham

Walid Sharks vs. N&A Productions

Tempo Arts vs. Godson

”005 is a night of monumental moments as we continue to pave the way for the future of crossover boxing,” Co-President of Misfits Boxing and CEO of Proper Loud, Mams Taylor said. “We have our first female title fight between Wett and Bunker, Deen and Pully Arif going for the MF Flyweight title, and an overall incredible line up of fights. It is going to be fresh and thrilling for the fans.”