‘Off the charts’ — Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV buys revealed

YouTube personality Jake Paul may have lost his boxing match against Tommy Fury, but “The Problem Child” has more than 500,000 reasons to feel better about himself. That’s because the early pay-per-view (PPV) estimates already have “The Truth” card registering over a half a million buys, with more being counted as the numbers continue to roll in.

Not too shabby.

“I guess the silver lining is that the pay-per-views are off the charts,” Paul said on his podcast (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “Probably going to be the biggest fight of the year. It’s going to be hard to contend with. Maybe [Ryan] Garcia and [Gervonta] Davis. It’s probably coming at over half a million buys. Still totaling everything. So the business is great.”

What a difference a few months makes.

“I have respect for the kid,” Paul said about Fury. “I think that’s the most beautiful thing about this sport. You can be arch enemies and then find respect for each after beating the sh*t out of each other and going to war. It’s definitely really cool. I’m happy for him for sure. Just seeing him cry because I’ve been there, going through all the adversity and then the win meaning everything. Definitely happy for him.”

Paul is actively working on a “TNT” rematch.

The success of their Feb. 26 PPV card may have been helped by the war of words between Paul and Fury, which started all the way back in summer 2021 after Paul took his first victory over Tyron Woodley. What followed was a protracted social media feud, multiple false starts, and a “diarrhea belt” made by WBC.

So ... who’s ready for the sequel?