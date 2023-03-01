Is Jon Jones injured? ‘His bones and joints are weak’ heading into UFC 285

Jon Jones has been spending a lot of time in the pool.

Perhaps he’s shooting another UFC magazine cover, or maybe he’s getting rejuvenated by one of those Antarean cocoons. There’s also the outside chance that “Bones” just likes to cool off with a dip after a hard workout.

Former opponent Chael Sonnen has a more troubling take.

“Watched the two embedded’s that are out,” Sonnen wrote on Twitter. “His bones and joints are weak, both episodes he is in the pool. Pool workouts are for injured and low impact. He is in recovery mode.”

Watch the “Embedded” episodes in question here and here.

Jones, who turns 36 in July, has not competed in three years and recently wrapped his first training camp as a heavyweight for the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (March 4) in Las Vegas, where “Bones” will battle former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

See the entire UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup here.

Expect the media to ask Jones about any potential injuries at the upcoming UFC 285 media day and press conference gatherings this week, though it’s unlikely the former light heavyweight champ would reveal any pre-fight problems, information that could provide a potential advantage for Gane.

