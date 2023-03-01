Paddy “The Baddy” fans hoping to see their man Pimblett back in action soon will have to wait, as the rising star hasn’t even had the surgery he needs to fix an injured ankle.

Pimblett injured his ankle at UFC 282 in his fight against Jared Gordon, which many believe “The Baddy” won via a gift of a decision. That was all the way back in Dec. 2022, but the Liverpool, England, native still hasn’t gotten around to getting his foot repaired.

According to “The Baddy,” it’s because of his busy schedule traveling between the United States and United Kingdom.

“I haven’t had surgery yet,” Pimblett said in a new interview MMA Junkie. “I couldn’t get booked in to the surgery until after I got back from [California], so as soon as I get home, I land on [March] 6th and get surgery on the 7th. I’ll be in a boot for a few weeks, but then I’m just looking forward to the back end of the year, and I’ll be able to fight, I think, back fighting at the end of the year.”

Pimblett said the ankle was already suffering from serious “wear and tear” coming into the Gordon fight.

“When they looked at it properly they said on the scan there was a bit of cartilage floating about that they need to take out,” he said. “And I need a ligament reconstruction. So it’s going to be like keyhole surgery. I’ve got to have a boot for four weeks, that’s what I know.”

That means no Paddy until the dying months of 2023, which means we can finally put these rumors of Pimblett versus Drew Dober to rest. Rumors of a Pimblett vs. Dober fight sprung from Twitter where a random user claimed Dana White had confirmed the fight as booked. Of course, anyone can say anything on Twitter, which doesn’t make it true.

“So you see some mad stuff on the Internet, but you get on with it,” Pimblett said about the rumors. “It’s too far away to say, ‘I’ll fight him or I’ll fight him,’ because people are going to fight each other and win and lose in the amount of time it takes me to come back. I don’t know who I’m going to go fight.”

