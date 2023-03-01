“What if?” becomes reality this Saturday (March 4, 2023) when Jon Jones moves up to Heavyweight to challenge French sensation, Ciryl Gane, for UFC’s vacant Heavyweight title. UFC 285, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will also host Valentina Shevchenko’s latest Flyweight title defense against Alexa Grasso, as well as pivotal Welterweight and Lightweight bouts that see Geoff Neal and Mateusz Gamrot attempt to shut down fast-rising Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jalin Turner, respectively.

Jordan Leavitt, Joe Solecki, Tatiana Suarez, Mike Malott and Trevor Peek

I won’t pretend I saw that Leavitt knockout coming, but I’ll take it. Top marks.

Charles Johnson

The guy who never gets tired got tired. I suppose I should have expected something like this with the short notice, but Johnson is usually so well-conditioned that I never even imagined him gassing.

Gabriella Fernandes

I said Jasmine Jasudavicius’ wrestling would be a threat. I just didn’t expect it to be this much of a threat. Definitely a blown call on my part, as I’d brought up Fernandes’ weak bottom game, but was convinced Jasudavicius would be unable to tie her up consistently

Andre Muniz

The guy who broke Jacare’s arm isn’t supposed to get manhandled by Brendan Allen. In short, it was a massive underperformance on his part.

UFC 285 Odds For The Under Card:

Cody Garbrandt (-170) vs. Trevin Jones (+145)

I wouldn’t bet on a Garbrandt fight at this stage in “No Love’s” career. I’m tempted to bank on Jones just because he’s durable and can punch, but it’s worth noting that he’s a few steps below the men who have beaten Garbrandt lately. The odds seem about right, which is why it’s best to steer clear.

Dricus Du Plessis (-230) vs. Derek Brunson (+195)

A small bet on Du Plessis wouldn’t go awry. Though I’d ordinarily tab Brunson as a live dog, he looked so damn slow against Jared Cannonier that it’s hard to see him beating a power-puncher 10 years younger than him.

Amanda Ribas (-120) vs. Viviane Araujo (EVEN)

I generally avoid betting on Araujo because of her cardio issues, but she held up surprisingly well in her five-rounder against Alexa Grasso, so I’d say it’s worth the risk. She’s a stout defensive wrestler and hits damn hard, which makes her a headache for the defensively lax Ribas.

Marc-Andre Barriault (-150) vs. Julian Marquez (+130)

As fun as this one will be to watch, I’d recommend against getting money involved. They’re too evenly matched, and though Marquez’s penchant for late finishes makes him a tempting underdog, the amount of damage he took from Gregory Rodrigues last time balances things out.

Ian Garry Machado (-675) vs. Song Kenan (+500)

This is too lopsided for my taste, especially with Song’s layoff. Garry has the edge in speed and grappling, but his defense has failed him before and Song only needs one good shot to turn the fight on its head.

Cameron Saaiman (-305) vs. Mana Martinez (+255)

Martinez is in a weird spot where he hits hard enough to be a live dog, but has struggled with such weak opposition that he’s not worth betting on. It’s probably best to steer clear.

Tabatha Ricci (-280) vs. Jessica Penne (+235)

Ricci’s superior speed and wrestling should let her cruise to a comfortable decision win, especially since her grappling pedigree should prevent Penne from tapping her out of nowhere.

Farid Basharat (-490) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (+390)

Might as well use Basharat to fluff up a parlay or two. His speed, footwork and overall striking ability give him the means to literally run circles around Blackshear. Though Blackshear can wrestle a bit, it’s not enough to overcome all the other disadvantages he faces, especially since Basharat’s a highly capable grappler himself.

Loik Radzhabov (-260) vs. Esteban Ribovics (+220)

Radzhabov has had cardio issues and is taking this on short notice, while Ribovics is mostly untested. Skip it.

UFC 285 Odds For The Main Card:

Jon Jones (-165) vs. Cyril Gane (+140)

Slap a bit down on Gane. Jones’ offensive wrestling hasn’t been a threat in some time and he’s struggled with the sort of rangy, mobile, kick-heavy offense that Gane brings to the table. Just don’t invest much, as a lot could have changed in the last three years.

Valentina Shevchenko (-675) vs. Alexa Grasso (+500)

Not worth it. Shevchenko’s wrestling looks like too much for Grasso to handle, but Grasso’s striking is a sufficiently potent threat to make -675 too much of a risk.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-500) vs. Geoff Neal (+400)

Neal’s performance against Vicente Luque has me hesitant to bet against him, though he’s had enough issues and Rakhmonov has looked dominant enough that betting on him doesn’t appeal much, either. Skip it.

Mateusz Gamrot (-215) vs. Jalin Turner (+185)

Gamrot is clearly a huge step up for Turner, but “The Tarantula” is on a vicious hot streak. Just sit back and enjoy this without putting money on the line.

Bo Nickal (-1650) vs. Jamie Pickett (+950)

Though Nickal is almost certainly going to smash Pickett with ease, -1650 seems a little too rich in a sport this prone to shenanigans.

UFC 285 Best Bets:

Single bet — Ciryl Gane: Bet $40 to make $56

Parlay — Viviane Araujo and Farid Basharat: Bet $40 to make $56

Parlay — Dricus Du Plessis and Tabatha Ricci: Bet $42.40 to make $40

After weeks of name-deficient cards, it’s nice to see a properly stacked pay-per-view (PPV) show on the horizon. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

Current Total: $225.09

