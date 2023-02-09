Video: Gordon Ramsay gives Logan Paul ‘Zero out of 10’ for his awful PRIME — ‘Like swallowing perfume’

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is not a fan of PRIME.

To be fair, I don’t think the popular sports drink is being marketed to boomers, which is why the YouTubers behind the product, Logan Paul and KSI, recently signed a monster deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to bring PRIME to the mixed martial arts (MMA) fan base (whether we like it or not).

“Zero out of 10,” Ramsay said through pursed lips. “Like swallowing perfume.”

I grew up on Kool-Aid so anything that doesn’t get mixed with 17 pounds of cane sugar and served in a plastic orange pitcher is undrinkable to me, so I’ll reserve judgement for the time being. As for KSI, he didn’t sound overly bothered by the scathing review and had a good chuckle at the insults.

Though he was a bit confused by the comparison to tiramisu bits.

“It’s Gordon Ramsay, he hates everything that isn’t his,” the part-time boxer said on YouTube. “No one knows what the f*ck he’s talking about. What did that mean? I don’t know if that was an insult or a compliment. Try the other flavors, he might like the new flavor, strawberry watermelon.”

Or he might like a different spokesperson, like Wendy from Snapple.