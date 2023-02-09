Latest UFC Kansas City fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ on April 15

Event: UFC Kansas City: “Holloway vs. Allen”

Date: Sat., April 15, 2023

Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Broadcast: ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Kansas City Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Kansas City Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

145 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

115 lbs.: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

265 lbs.: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

145 lbs.: TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo

115 lbs.: Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

155 lbs.: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

135 lbs.: Batgerel Danaa vs. Brady Hiestand

135 lbs.: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

135 lbs.: Gaston Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest Kansas City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.