Latest UFC Kansas City fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ on April 15

By Jesse Holland
UFC

Event: UFC Kansas City: “Holloway vs. Allen”
Date: Sat., April 15, 2023
Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
Broadcast: ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Kansas City Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Kansas City Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
145 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
115 lbs.: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
265 lbs.: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
145 lbs.: TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo
115 lbs.: Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
155 lbs.: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
135 lbs.: Batgerel Danaa vs. Brady Hiestand
135 lbs.: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova
135 lbs.: Gaston Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

