UFC 284 media day video | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 mixed martial arts (MMA) event airing this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2023) on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) with an early Sunday morning start for local residents due to the discrepancy in time zones.

UFC 284 will be headlined by the “champion vs. champion” super fight between lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev and 145-pound titleholder Alex Volkanovski. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway “Down Under,” Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will collide for the interim featherweight belt, a substitute strap designed to keep the 145-pound assembly line moving.

Here’s the complete list of fighters participating in today’s media chat, in order by appearance:

Jimmy Crute
Randy Brown
Josh Emmett
Alexander Volkanovski
Justin Tafa
Jamie Mullarkey
Yair Rodriguez
Josh Culibao
Shannon Ross
Jack Jenkins
Jack Della Maddalena
Islam Makhachev
Shane Young

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 284 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

