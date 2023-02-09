UFC 284 media day video | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 mixed martial arts (MMA) event airing this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2023) on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) with an early Sunday morning start for local residents due to the discrepancy in time zones.

UFC 284 will be headlined by the “champion vs. champion” super fight between lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev and 145-pound titleholder Alex Volkanovski. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway “Down Under,” Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will collide for the interim featherweight belt, a substitute strap designed to keep the 145-pound assembly line moving.

Here’s the complete list of fighters participating in today’s media chat, in order by appearance:

Jimmy Crute

Randy Brown

Josh Emmett

Alexander Volkanovski

Justin Tafa

Jamie Mullarkey

Yair Rodriguez

Josh Culibao

Shannon Ross

Jack Jenkins

Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev

Shane Young

