Midnight Mania! Dana White switches course, claims McGregor vs. Chandler will be at Lightweight

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 281: Poirier v Chandler Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

One of the biggest narratives surrounding Conor McGregor’s absence and return from injury has been his size. McGregor has packed on so much muscle that there’s been an endless discussion on Instagram thirst traps, potential performance enhancing drug (PED) usage, and possible photoshop. As a result, it’s been widely assumed that McGregor will make his planned 2023 return at 170 lbs.

For what it’s worth, McGregor has even talked about making the jump to Middleweight.

His recently confirmed opponent and opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Michael Chandler, has no issue with beefing up. The jacked wrestler and knockout artist promises to match McGregor’s size and strength without issue, claiming to weigh up to 190 pounds many months away from the fight.

The two may want to put down the steaks and pick up some salads, however. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, UFC President Dana White switched course from earlier reports, claiming the fight would take place at 155-pounds instead.

As for whether or not the victor will be awarded a title shot at Lightweight? White is less convinced than Michael Bisping, but he didn’t confirm one way or another.

“I don’t know,” White said (via Cole Shelton). “What we do with that is, like when everyone was talking about when Conor comes back who’s he going to fight, you got to look at the landscape, who’s already got fights, who doesn’t. The Chandler fight is a fight people love. That fight is going to be absolutely violence.”

The fight is still a long time coming, so it’s not unreasonable to expect that the weight class could be negotiated one way or another. Either way, both Chandler and McGregor enter the fight in must-win scenarios if they’re to remain in contention. McGregor has lost two straight fights to Dustin Poirier, whereas Chandler has just two wins in his five trips to the Octagon.

