Bellator rankings updated following ‘Bader vs. Emelianenko 2’ event on CBS

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 290, which went down on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023 from inside The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., featuring a Heavyweight championship rematch between division king, Ryan Bader, taking on Fedor Emelianenko. Once the dust settled, “Darth” picked up a another first-round stoppage win over “The Last Emperor” in his retirement fight.

In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen dominated Anatoly Tokov to retain his Middleweight title, while Brennan Ward picked up another highlight reel finish after knocking out Sabah Homasi in the opening fight of the CBS-televised card. Lorenz Larkin also continued his ascension up the rankings after knocking out Mukhamed Berkhamov in round one (highlights).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

2. Vadim Nemkov (16-2-1)

3. A.J. McKee (19-1)

4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

5. Johnny Eblen (12-0)

6. Ryan Bader (30-7)

7. Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0)

8. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

9. Raufeon Stots (19-1)

10. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (17-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

4. Cat Zingano (13-4)

5. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

6. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

7. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

8. Lea McCourt (7-2)

9. Denise Kielholtz (6-5) +1

10. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) -1

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (30-7)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

2. Linton Vassell (23-8)

3. Cheick Kongo (31-12-2) +1

4. Steve Mowry (10-0) +1

5. Tyrell Fortune (12-3) +4

6. Tim Johnson (15-9)

7. Marcelo Golm (10-3)

8. Daniel James (14-6-1)

9. Gokhan Saricam (8-1)

10. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (16-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-6)

2. Phil Davis (24-6)

3. Yoel Romero (15-6) +1

4. Grant Neal (8-1) +2

5. Julius Anglickas (10-3)

6. Alex Polizzi (10-2) +1

7. Karl Albrektsson (13-5) +2

8. Karl Moore (10-2) +2

9. Sullivan Cauley (5-0)

9. Christian Edwards (5-2) NR*

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (13-0)

1. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

2. Fabian Edwards (11-2)

3. John Salter (18-6) +1

4. Anatoly Tokov (31-3) -1

5. Dalton Rosta (7-0)

6. Austin Vanderford (11-2) +1

7. Aaron Jeffery (13-3) -1

8. Lorenz Larkin (25-7)

9. Romero Cotton (6-1)

10. Anthony Adams (9-2)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Logan Storley (14-1) IC

2. Michael Page (20-1)

3. Jason Jackson (16-4)

4. Douglas Lima (32-11)

5. Goiti Yamauchi (28-5)

6. Neiman Gracie (12-4) +1

7. Andrey Koreshkov (26-4) -1

8. Brennan Ward (17-6) NR*

9. Lorenz Larkin 25-7 NR*

10. Sabah Homasi (17-11) -2

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0)

1. Patricky Pitbull (24-11)

2. Tofiq Musayev (19-4)

3. Benson Henderson (30-11)

4. Alexander Shabliy (22-3)

5. Sydney Outlaw (16-5)

6. Brent Primus (11-3)

7. Islam Mamedov (22-1-1)

8. A.J. McKee (20-1)

9. Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1) +1

10. Peter Queally (13-7-1) -1

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

1. Adam Borics (18-2)

2. AJ McKee (20-1)

3. Pedro Carvalho (12-6)

4. Aaron Pico (10-4)

5. Jeremy Kennedy (18-3)

6. Mads Burnell (16-4)

7. Justin Gonzales (14-1)

8. Timur Khizriev (12-0)

9. Daniel Weichel (42-14)

10. Lucas Brennan (7-0)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Raufeon Stots (19-1) IC

2. Patchy Mix (17-1)

3. Juan Archuleta (27-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (19-3)

5. Danny Sabatello (13-2)

6. Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5)

7. Leandro Higo (21-6)

8. James Gallagher (11-2)

9. Brett Johns (19-3)

10. Enrique Barzola (18-7-2) -1

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (13-4)

2. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

3. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

4. Leah McCourt (7-2)

5. Pam Sorenson (9-5)

6. Dayana Silva (10-8)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (17-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

2. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

4. DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1)

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-5)

6. Diana Asvaragova (6-0) NR*

7. Veta Arteaga (7-4) -1

8. Ilara Joanne (11-6) -1

9. Sumiko Inaba (5-0) -1

10. Justine Kish (8-6)-1

Bellator will be back in action on Feb. 25, 2023 as Bellator 291 goes down from inside 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland, featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yamoslav Amosov, and interim titleholder, Logan Storley.

